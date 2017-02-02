New staff sergeant enjoys teaching others

Melville’s new RCMP staff sergeant is a Maritimer from Nova Scotia who has spent half of his 25-year career working in Saskatchewan, training cadets and patrolling rural areas of the province. Staff Sgt. Jeff Comeau and his wife, Rhonda, arrived in Melville on Jan. 11 from Milestone. He began working as the detachment commander on Jan. 17. Comeau, 51, and Rhonda, are from New Minas, N.S., a small community in the Annapolis Valley. Since they’re from the Maritimes, he joked that they’re bluenosers. “I’m a very approachable person,” he said. “I go by Jeff. Don’t be afraid to approach me…