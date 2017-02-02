Millionaires lose three on road

Three-straight losses have put the Melville Millionaires behind the proverbial 8-ball when it comes to getting a spot in the SJHL playoffs. The Mils dropped two games to the Kindersley Klippers and another to the Battlefords North Stars last weekend, meaning they’ll have some tough sledding ahead if they are going to get into the post-season. The losses leave the Mils four points behind the Notre Dame Hounds for the final playoff spot, but the Hounds have a game in hand. Melville Millionaires 1 at Kindersley Klippers 4 (Jan. 29) The Mils led in shots on goal but not on…