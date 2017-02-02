Economic development committee could soon return

A joint economic development committee between the Melville and District Chamber of Commerce and the City of Melville could soon have rise again once the chamber elects a new president and directors. The chamber is holding its annual general meeting on March 1, where it’s expected many important roles will be filled, thereby breathing life into the organization. In preparation for that committee to begin its work, city council approved a recommendation at its Jan. 30 workshop meeting to have Mayor Walter Streelasky appoint up to three city councillors to sit on the economic development committee. The chamber initiated the…