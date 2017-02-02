Cobras defeat Saints in all-city final

The MCS Cobras and St. Henry’s Saints junior girls basketball squads had a date with destiny in Langenburg last weekend. The Cobras and Saints both took part in an eight-team tourney, and when the smoke had cleared, the Cobras and Saints played for gold in the final, with the Cobras prevailing 63-34. “The girls defeated Esterhazy and Langenburg to put them into the A final against MCS,” said Saints’ coach Alison Dubreuil. “The girls gave 100 per cent effort but came up short against this skilled team.” Cobras head coach Doug Severson and assistant Doug Martinook have assembled a well-rounded…