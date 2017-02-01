VASSOS, Mona Elizabeth Lucy

VASSOS (nee Spearey), Mona Elizabeth Lucy, Oct.14, 1932 – Jan. 14, 2017 Born in Fenwood, Sask. to Fred and Katherine Spearey (nee Rickard), Mona was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Ted and Bob. She will be forever remembered by her brother, Tom; and her children, Troy (Lesley), Miles and Dino; and her grandchildren, Nolan, Christian, Damon, Paige and Mariah. Mona grew up and began her family in Melville, Sask. before moving to North Vancouver and eventually becoming a Postmaster with Canada Post before retiring to Langley, B.C. A long-standing member of the American Contract Bridge League, Mona also enjoyed…