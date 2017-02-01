TEMPLE, Rhienold

Rhienold was born on the family farm near Goodeve, Sask. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1937 to Jacob and Mary Temple. He went to Lake Mona School until about Grade 8, when he began farming with the family. Rhienold and brother Matt took over the farm in 1966, at which time his parents moved to Melville. Rhienold met Helga in 1979 after her arrival from Germany. They fell in love and were married Nov. 5, 1981. They farmed together until Helga’s untimely death on March 27, 1998. Rhienold lived on the farm for another year and then decided to sell and…