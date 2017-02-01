RAWN, Oliver “Ollie” Martin

Oliver “Ollie” Martin Rawn of Melville, Sask., beloved husband of Adeline Rawn, entered his eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the age of 80 years. Oliver was born in Melville Sask. on Dec. 2, 1936 to Mary and Martin Rawn and lived in Melville all of his life. He was united in marriage to Adeline (Sikora) on June 9, 1962 at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church in Melville and the couple were blessed with two children, Lorie and Kevin. Oliver worked for CN Rail for 35 years. He started his career in his late teens as a break-man…