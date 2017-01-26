Spitfires down Broncs in weekend contests

The Balcarres Broncs and the Grenfell Spitfires played a pair of games last weekend with the latter coming out on top in both Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League contests. Balcarres Broncs 6 at Grenfell Spitfires 10 (Jan. 21) Mark Hartman scored three power-play goals and added an even-strength marker and an assist to pace the Broncs, but it wasn’t enough as the Spitfires shrugged off the Balcarres threat and hit double-digits in the win. Ryan Donauer and Kyle Pfeiffer each sniped to round out the Balcarres scoring. Sanfred King notched a goal and five helpers to lead Grenfell to the triumph.…