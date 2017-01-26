New daycare a spacious place for fun and play

One of the first things you notice upon walking into the L’il Angels Fun & Play daycare on Third Avenue West is how open and spacious it is. There are no walls segregating the children by their age. Instead, all the children play together and share the many toys. The “open concept” idea is purposeful, said owner Jodie Upshall, who opened the doors of her newest location — in the former Trends building — on Jan. 25. “I did not want a child to walk into a room and be stuck in a room for eight hours,” Upshall said. “I…