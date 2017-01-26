HCUC simplifies ice making duties

Making curling ice involves more than simply putting up some bumpers and painting rings on a hockey rink. According to North Battleford’s Wayne Cubbon, tasked with getting Melville’s Horizon Credit Union Centre from a hockey rink to four curling surfaces, a modern Canadian building makes his job relatively easy. “This is a really nice building,” said Cubbon, taking a short break between floods. “It’s got a dehumidifier and you can control the heat. The plant is good and being here the second time, the staff was really good for us, doing a bunch of work before we got here. “It…