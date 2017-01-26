HCUC simplifies ice making duties

By Darcy Gross -
Ice maker Wayne Cubbon likes making curling ice in Melville. Here, he’s all smiles as he conditions the curling rocks and the ice prior to Melville’s club curlers taking over the HCUC for an evening of arena ice action.

Making curling ice involves more than simply putting up some bumpers and painting rings on a hockey rink. According to North Battleford’s Wayne Cubbon, tasked with getting Melville’s Horizon Credit Union Centre from a hockey rink to four curling surfaces, a modern Canadian building makes his job relatively easy. “This is a really nice building,” said Cubbon, taking a short break between floods. “It’s got a dehumidifier and you can control the heat. The plant is good and being here the second time, the staff was really good for us, doing a bunch of work before we got here. “It…

