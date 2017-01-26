Grant requests dominate city budget talks

The amount of grant requests from community groups was the main focus during city council’s final discussion on the proposed 2017 budget, with council eventually approving a 6.04-per-cent increase in taxation revenue. The budget increased by $1,398, during the special meeting on Jan. 23, after council approved an increase to the Melville and District Food Bank’s grant request, to $3,600 from $1,000. Administration had budgeted for $198,838 in community grant requests, which was under the established cap by $1,202. Council approved the budget 6-1, with Coun. Ron Wilson opposed. Wilson wasn’t prepared to vote on the proposed budget since there…