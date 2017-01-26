Fenwood’s rink hub of community once again

At one time, Fenwood would have been considered a hotbed for recreational and minor hockey, and perhaps, those days will return. A group of Fenwood citizens and others from the rural municipality have put in some time and some elbow grease and re-opened the community’s rink. “We’ve lived in Fenwood for close to six years now and we always see the rink at the end of the road and we finally got access to it and, wow, what a facility, we’ve got to get this open,” said Steve Curylo, one of the driving forces behind getting the rink up and…