City budgets $724K for eight capital projects in ’17

Funding from city reserves and operations will be used to complete eight general capital budget items in 2017, while money will be put into reserves to fund five other future capital projects. It will cost the City of Melville $724,000 to complete the eight budgeted projects this year, with $124,590 funded through operations and $599,410 from reserves or the federal gas tax. City council discussed the 2017 budget at a special meeting on Jan. 10. It passed the budget on Jan. 23 with a 6.04-per-cent increase in taxation revenue. Proposed 2017 capital projects (asterisks indicate future project) • Elimination of…