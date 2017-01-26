Chamber going on recruitment blitz

Melville and District Chamber of Commerce is undertaking a recruitment blitz to increase its membership, which means businesses will receive a letter — and a visit — encouraging them to join the organization. The chamber approached former businessmen Brian Hicke and Mark Orosz to help, as they had been involved with the chamber for many years. Both created a letter to be sent to Melville businesses extolling the benefits of joining the chamber. “That’s the easy part,” Hicke said on Jan. 17 during the chamber’s monthly meeting. “Now comes the hard part: visiting people, going face-to-face, and saying, ‘Have you…