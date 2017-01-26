Bantam Millionaires go on rare winning streak

Melville’s bantam Millionaires could be turning a bit of a corner. After playing three months with only one win and an overtime loss to their credit, the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League team has made strides with three wins in the last two weeks. “It’s not just the three wins in two weeks, but it’s the way we are playing,” explained bantam Millionaires coach Aaron Elmy. “We had a good game against the Prairie Storm recently and simply deserved better. We had three open nets and couldn’t cash in. “Soon after that, they deflected a point shot off their own…