STACHURA, Margaret Mary Anne

Margaret Mary Anne Stachura (Gress) was born on Sept. 3, 1934 to George and Anne (Kormos) Gress on the family farm near Otthon, Sask. and was the second of five children. In 1936, the family moved to a farm near Bangor, Sask., where Margaret attended school. In 1952, the Gress family left their farm in Bangor to move to Yorkton, Sask., where Margaret worked at various jobs. It was in Yorkton, at a dance, that she met the love of her life, Edmond Stachura, also from Yorkton. They were united in marriage on July 23, 1956. This past summer they…