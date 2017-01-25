MEYER, Clara

Clara Meyer of Melville, Sask., passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the age of 98 years. Clara Margarete was born Oct. 24, 1918 in Langenburg, Sask. to Heinrich and Maria Bessel. At a young age, she moved to a farm in the Melville area. She attended Melville View School, travelling there with the horse and buggy in the summer and horse and cutter in the winter. Clara married Rudolf Meyer Oct. 31, 1943. They lived on the farm for five years and then moved to Melville. Clara and Rudolf had two daughters, Pearl and Faye. Clara worked at Swift’s…