DLOUHY, Dianne

Dianne passed away in the company of family and friends on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Regina, Sask., at the age of 69 years. She was born Dec. 6, 1947. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and May Radcliffe; and her sister, Maureen Banick. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Kris and Brad Dlouhy; grandchildren, Sydney and Eric Dlouhy; as well as her brother-in-law, a nephew and two nieces, along with their children; her cousins and close friends. For those friends and family who wish to attend, a celebration of Dianne’s life will be held at…