BRODA , Theresa Mary

Theresa Mary Broda of Melville, Sask., wife of the late Joe Broda. It is with great sadness that we share the news of Theresa’s passing peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital at the age of 86, following a brief illness. Born Jan. 28, 1930, and raised in the Grayson area, Theresa attended Flegel School. On Nov. 9, 1948, Theresa married the love of her life, Joe, and they started farming in the Killaly area. In 1955 they moved to Melville where Theresa continued to raise her six children and began working at the Melville Hospital. In…