Watershed board can’t issue fines for illegal drainage, RM council learns

There is no benefit to forming an area watershed board to deal with illegal drainage since it wouldn’t be able to issue fines or stop-work orders, says the reeve of the RM of Stanley. Such an idea was floated in December, as a way to handle concerns about a farmer’s unpermitted drainage activities. Landowner Lawrence Schmidt had installed weeping tile to drain water from his land, but didn’t have a permit from the Water Security Agency. The RM of Stanley discussed this topic at its Jan. 10 meeting. Any decisions made by its council are not final until approved at…