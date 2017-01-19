Strong field highlights 2017 Viterra Scotties

The field is set for what promises to be a competitive 2017 Viterra Scotties Provincial Women’s Curling Championship, starting on Jan. 24 in Melville. Qualifying for the event are: Brett Barber of Biggar; Penny Barker of Moose Jaw; Chantelle Eberle of Regina’s Callie Club; Kroneau’s Kim Schneider; Robyn Silvernagle of the North Battleford Twin Rivers Club; Mandy Selzer of Balgonie; along with Nancy Martin, Stefanie Lawton and Sherry Anderson, all of the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon. “Our final three teams were decided on the weekend and we’re ready to go,” said event chair Larry Peterson. “Nancy Miller from Saskatoon,…