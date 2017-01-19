Senior lady Cobras win third tourney of season

The MCS senior girls’ basketball team keeps rolling along. The Cobras won their third tournament of the season last weekend at Sacred Heart High School. The Yorkton tourney featured six teams in two pools of three, with MCS’s pool consisting of Oxbow and Southey while the opposite pool was made up of teams from Sacred Heart, Foam Lake and Wadena. The Cobras opened the event against Southey on Jan.13 and got off to a great start, torching the Southey press to get up 14-2 at the end of the first quarter. MCS played smothering defence and controlled the glass, contributing…