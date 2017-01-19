Prairie Fire split weekend games with Prince Albert

For the Melville Prairie Fire, the last week was one of either feast or famine. The Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League squad played three games and all of them ended in a shutout, with the Fire winning a couple and losing one. P.A. Bears 0 at Melville Prairie Fire 3 (Jan. 15) The Prairie Fire were looking for a bounce-back game from the previous night and they got one, as Ashlyn Taillon was tested 40 times in the Melville net and came through with flying colours, registering a shutout. The Fire got goals from Josee Aitken, Sami Jo Henry and…