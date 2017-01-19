New look Mils a glimpse of the future

There are some new faces in the Melville Millionaires lineup these days and some familiar ones that are now absent. “It was a busy Tuesday, that’s for sure,” said Mils head coach and GM Devin Windle, speaking of the SJHL trade deadline. “These trades at the Jan. 10 deadline are usually for futures because teams acquiring elite players are loading up to win, so they don’t want to give anything up.” New to the Millionaires are forwards Ryan Mignault and Trevor Paradise, along with goalie Brett Friesen and defenceman Eric Soar. “We picked up Ryan Mignault from Waywayseecappo of the…