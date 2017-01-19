Melville mom has city’s first baby of 2017

Melville mother Chantel Fahlman’s second child was born almost right on time, making the infant Melville’s first baby born in 2017. Scarlett Louise Fahlman came into the world on Jan. 11 at 3:21 p.m., weighing six pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length. Scarlett is Chantel and Andrew Fahlman’s second child and is now the little sister to older brother Maverick, almost two. “He keeps us busy. Her, not so much,” chuckled Chantel recently. “It’s been great,” said a beaming Andrew. Maverick adores his newborn sister and wants to play with her continually and hold her. “It’s a…