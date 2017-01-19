Melville couple $1 million richer

January wasn’t even a day old when a Melville couple realized they had struck it rich on a lottery ticket. Kevin Tank and Kelly Klus discovered on New Year’s Day they had won $1 million on their Western Million Scratch N Win ticket, one of 10 games in their $20 Players Choice Mega Pack. Klus and Tank uncovered their windfall after they settled in for the night to watch a movie. Klus began scratching the lottery tickets while Tank chose a movie for them to watch. After scratching one of the tickets, Klus realized she had uncovered three $1 million…