GSSD had $14.1 million operating surplus at end of previous school year

Sixty-nine per cent of Good Spirit School Division’s (GSSD) expenses during the 2015-16 school year went to instruction and teacher salaries, according to the division’s audited financial statements, while 72 per cent of its revenues came from provincial grants. Sherry Todosichuk, deputy director of corporate services, gave the report at a recent board meeting. Financial overview Besides instruction buildings accounted for 11 per cent of division expenses, transportation was nine per cent, “other” was seven per cent and four per cent went to governance and administration. For revenues, besides grants, 22 per cent came from property taxation and seven per…