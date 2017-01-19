GSSD had $14.1 million operating surplus at end of previous school year

By Jason Antonio -
Good Spirit School Division plans to outright buy its buses in the future instead of leasing them, as this gives the drivision more control. These buses spent a chilly Jan. 12 sitting in the bus compound north of Melville off Highway 47. Photo by Jason G. Antonio

Sixty-nine per cent of Good Spirit School Division’s (GSSD) expenses during the 2015-16 school year went to instruction and teacher salaries, according to the division’s audited financial statements, while 72 per cent of its revenues came from provincial grants. Sherry Todosichuk, deputy director of corporate services, gave the report at a recent board meeting. Financial overview Besides instruction buildings accounted for 11 per cent of division expenses, transportation was nine per cent, “other” was seven per cent and four per cent went to governance and administration. For revenues, besides grants, 22 per cent came from property taxation and seven per…

