WIHLIDAL, Dianne

Hi, my name is Dianne Wihlidal. I was born in Melville, Sask. on Oct. 26, 1943. I was raised on a farm near Melville. I married in 1964 and together we raised three boys. We moved to Regina in 1968 where I worked for the Co-op and at many bingos. I kept busy riding bike, camping, travelling — especially to the United States and Kimberley, B.C. — playing cards, socializing, gardening and being a hockey and baseball mom. I also enjoyed old-time music, baking bread and cooking cabbage rolls and other dishes. I really loved nature, and am especially fond…