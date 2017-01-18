PFEIFER, Leonard

Leonard Pfeifer was born Feb. 20, 1930 on the family farm near Lemberg, Sask., to John and Ida Pfeifer. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Regina General Hospital at the age of 86 years. Leonard was predeceased by his parents, John and Ida; son, Ken; and daughter-in-law, Shirley. Leonard leaves to mourn and to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn; his children: Bill (Shirley), Cathy (Doug) Seidel, Maureen (Doug) Gwilliam, Bob (Maureen), Jim (Tracey), Julie (George) Dimas and Shirley Pfeifer (Graham Lloyd), as well as a great many grandchildren and great-grandchildren;…