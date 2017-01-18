DEAN, Norman

Norman Dean of Melville, Sask., and formerly of Grayson, Sask., beloved husband of Leona Dean, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the age of 80 years. Norman, one of five children, was born to Ferdinand and Gertrude Dian on June 27, 1936 in Grayson. He married Leona Ottenbreit on July 9, 1958. The couple lived on the original Dian homestead until 2014 when they moved to Caleb Village in Melville. Norman farmed from 1957 to his retirement in 1992. Norman enjoyed fishing including: ice fishing with pals, fishing for walleyes with John and Elsie Dean on Long…