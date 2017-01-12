SaskTel wants land in exchange for free wireless upgrades

SaskTel wants a parcel of land on Seventh Avenue West from the City of Melville in exchange for a free upgrade of wireless services in the community, including at the Horizon Credit Union Centre (HCUC). SaskTel continues to expand and improve its wireless and wireline networks around the province as data usage continues to grow, said representative Rob Kaminski during council’s Jan. 3 regular meeting. To address wireless coverage and capacity in the city’s west end, the Crown corporation wants to build a 35-metre monopole structure and two equipment cabinets on 800 Seventh Avenue West on parcel 204. This would…