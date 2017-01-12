Prairie Fire host Bears in breast cancer fundraiser

Members of the Melville Prairie Fire are always looking for a challenge and on Jan. 14, they’ll have a couple. The first challenge is to face the team closest to them in the Saskatchewan Female Midget Hockey League standings, the Prince Albert Bears. The second is certainly important, as the game that night is in conjunction with the team’s Face Off Against Breast Cancer game. “It’s basically the same as last year, except we’ll be playing the Prince Albert Bears instead of the Weyburn Gold Wings,” said player/organizer Josee Aitken. “One of the differences is that Prince Albert is doing…