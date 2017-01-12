Novice Flyers, Devils host hockey tourney

Melville’s novice Devils and Flyers hosted a tournament last weekend and both teams can hold their heads high. The Devils played four times and won all four while the Flyers lost only once, in their final game of the event, to the tourney’s top team from Regina. Melville Devils 16 Yktn. Terriers 6 Nixon Strandberg led the charge for the Devils, scoring five times and adding an assist. Logan Munteanu scored a hat trick while Ty Lucas and Savannah Mucha each lit the lamp twice and added an assist. Matthew Beddome, Jabe Yathon, Tasia Serelo and Jaxon Loveridge each notched…