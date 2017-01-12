Mils Entz, Bentz earn SJHL honours

The SJHL’s Melville Millionaires had a couple of players recognized for their play with a weekly as well as a monthly honour. Mils’ forward Damien Bentz, fresh of two wins as the SJHL Rookie of the Week, takes home the monthly edition of the award. Punnichy’s Bentz had a four-point game against Weyburn before Christmas and finished the month with four goals and six assists in eight games. His season totals are nine goals and 11 assists in 25 games. The runner-up was another Mils forward, Tucker Scantlebury. “Damien Bentz was just phenomenal in December and got the nod for…