Millionaires and Hawks strike deadline deal

The Melville Millionaires and the Nipawin Hawks tipped the initial domino before the Jan. 10 SJHL trade deadline, pulling the trigger on a swap that should benefit both SJHL squads. On Jan. 9, the Millionaires dealt leading scorer, 21-year-old forward Keegan Milligan, to the Hawks for right-hand-shot defenceman Eric Soar, an 18-year-old veteran in his second season. The Mils also sweetened the pot with a fifth-round pick in the 2017 bantam draft. “We lost two defenceman recently, so we needed a guy and Eric gives us that sixth defenceman,” said Windle. “He’s got some youth and yet, some experience in…