Downtown dog run collared by council

A proposed doggy daycare in downtown Melville might have hit a roadblock after council voted against amending a zoning bylaw to allow for an outdoor dog run adjacent to the business. Councillors voted 3-2 against a recommendation to amend the zoning bylaw to allow for a C1 discretionary use approval for the doggy daycare on Third Avenue West. Councillors Andrew Rondeau, Todd Brooks and Ron Wilson were opposed. Mayor Walter Streelasky and Coun. Johan van Zyl were absent from the Jan. 3 workshop meeting. Deputy mayor Vince Thiessen Thiessen explained he brought forward the recommendation since it was an issue…