City faces six per cent property tax increase

Two new walking trail bridges in the regional park could become reality this year, according to the proposed general capital budget, but two six-foot culverts would be used if provincial funding can’t be acquired. The bridges were one item reviewed by city council during discussions of the proposed 2017 general operating and capital budget on Jan. 10. The city expects to levy a six-per-cent increase in taxation revenue in 2017 across all tax classes, which amounts to $211,387 in additional revenue. From this increase, 3.01 per cent would be used to fund operations, 0.88 per cent to fund reserves, and…