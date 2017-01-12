Changes to rail station enhance north side

People who are familiar with Melville know that when they look south down Main Street, they’ll see one of the city’s most prominent landmarks: the CN station. Lately, with a lot of work done by the Melville Rail Station Heritage Association (MRSHA) volunteers, people will notice it’s changed remarkably from the once greying, dilapidated structure it has been for a number of years. The north side in particular looks different, with green-hued siding almost totally complete, along with newer windows and the cedar shakes that were put on the roof. “Our full energies this year have been on the north…