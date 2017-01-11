MAURER, Molly Frances

We have said goodbye to our wonderfully spirited, adventurous and generous mother and grandmother. Our lives have all been greatly enriched from having shared them with her. Molly was born in her parents’ home in Duff, Sask. She later married George, with whom she shared her life for 68 years. They lived and worked in the Duff and Melville areas until 1971, at which time they moved to Kelowna, B.C. They spent their remaining years enjoying the Okanagan lifestyle, surrounded by children, grandchildren and many friends. Molly’s kitchen became a family legend catering to friends and family alike and, on…