DOVE, Ellen

Ellen Dove of Melville, and formerly of Broadview and Whitewood, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 with her family by her side, at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, Sask. Ellen May Bernice Dove (nee Tolver) was born on Aug. 29, 1924 in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. to Herbert and Agnes Tolver. Along with her brothers and sisters, she was raised on a fox farm near Pilot Butte, Sask. After the death of her mother, Ellen left school to assume the role as woman of the house to raise her younger siblings and assist her father with running the…