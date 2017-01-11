DOUHANIUK, Monica Anne

Monica Douhaniuk passed away suddenly at her residence in Regina on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 52 years of age. Monica Anne was born on Aug. 8, 1964 in Melville, Sask. to John and Ida (Bogdan) Douhaniuk, the sixth of seven children. She was raised on the family farm five miles south of Killaly and moved to the village of Killaly with her parents when they built their new home in 1983. She attended Grades 1 to 9 at Killaly School and Grades 10 to 12 at Melville Comprehensive School. In her youth, Monica was involved in 4-H and Army…