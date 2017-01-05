Water the big issue in 2016, says mayor

The biggest issue that affected Melville last year was water, said Mayor Walter Streelasky, specifically the partnership with SaskWater and the commencement of the $33 million water treatment plant project. There were many meetings held about the construction of the new plant, with the previous council diligent in studying and preparing to make a decision, Streelasky explained during a year-end interview. A decision was reached on Jan. 1, 2016 to proceed with the project. The present council is now faced with making many more decisions, he continued. The city is involved in the design of the water treatment plant (WTP)…