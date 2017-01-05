SJHL Millionaires limp out of break with losses

The Melville Millionaires came out of the Christmas holidays in worse shape than they were in before the break. Injuries to Jackson Nauss and Kole Bryks, along with the departure of defenceman Curran Reeve to pursue his scholastic career, left the Mils a few men short when it came to faceoff with the Yorkton Terriers for the traditional holiday matchups. Yorkton Terriers 3 at Melville Millionaires 0 (Jan. 1) Forward Jordan Mish, who plays with the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League’s Battlefords Stars, and blueliner Tyler Pryhitka, who toils for the Swift Current Legionnaires were both in the Melville lineup for…