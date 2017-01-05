Prairie Fire come up short at Mac’s

The Melville Prairie Fire came up just short of the playoff round at Calgary’s Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. A tie in their final contest of the event, left them on the outside looking in with a 1-1-2 record and in third place in their pool, one point shy of the playoff round. Melville Prairie Fire 1 Rocky Mountain Raiders 1 (Dec. 30) After two scoreless frames, each club was able to score in the third, but it wasn’t enough to get the Fire into the tournament playoffs. Sami Jo Henry scored her…