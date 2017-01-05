Prairie Fire come up short at Mac’s

By Darcy Gross -

The Melville Prairie Fire came up just short of the playoff round at Calgary’s Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. A tie in their final contest of the event, left them on the outside looking in with a 1-1-2 record and in third place in their pool, one point shy of the playoff round. Melville Prairie Fire 1 Rocky Mountain Raiders 1 (Dec. 30) After two scoreless frames, each club was able to score in the third, but it wasn’t enough to get the Fire into the tournament playoffs. Sami Jo Henry scored her…

