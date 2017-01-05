Politicians praise food bank

Two area politicians who visited the Melville and District Food Bank in 2016 have praised the organization and its volunteers for meeting the needs of residents in the area. Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantall and Melville-Saltcoats MLA Warren Kaeding spoke about their visits during year-end interviews with the Melville Advance. The visit to the food bank was phenomenal, said Wagantall. Director Colleen Gorecki is remarkable in how she runs the operation, including her extreme couponing and stretching of available money. “Her heart for anyone who needs those services (is amazing)… ,” Wagantall added. “I didn’t realize the territory she covers with…