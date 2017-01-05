Minimum building size set for Hospitality Corridor

By Jason Antonio -

Businesses that purchase lots in the Hospitality Corridor will have to meet a minimum size requirement for any buildings they construct, with this stipulation reflected in future land sale agreements. During its Dec. 19 workshop meeting, city council approved a recommendation to set a minimum building size of 65 square metres or 700 square feet. With this decision, the C2 highway commercial zone — as the Hospitality Corridor is also known — is now ready for businesses to purchase lots. The recommended minimum building size was transferred over from the municipality’s land sale agreement for residential properties. There are no…

