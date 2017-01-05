Flood fix to cost $3.5M

The cause of recent flooding within residents’ homes on Eighth Avenue East and the City of Melville’s wastewater collection system is inadequate pump capacity in wastewater pumping station number 1, according to an engineering report. The estimated capital cost to replace pumping station number 1 is $3.5 million, according to Associated Engineering (AE), which was hired by the city to analyze the municipality’s wastewater collection system. Due to the challenges involved in retrofitting the existing pumping station with new pumps, along with the fact it is approaching the end of its service life, AE recommended a full replacement of this…