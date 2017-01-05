Carson Sass enjoying life as a Red Deer Rebel

Melville’s Carson Sass is enjoying his first full season in the Western Hockey League. The six-foot, 180-pound defender is getting regular shifts as a member of the Red Deer Rebels this season, as the team remains competitive in the WHL’s Central Division. “We’re going through some growing pains right now, but it’s going good,” said Sass of the Rebels, sitting tied for third in the division with the Edmonton Oil Kings, behind Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. “We’re a younger team and there are quite a few young guys. “We’re still jelling and the chemistry isn’t quite there yet.” The smooth-skating…