PALUCK, Jean

Jean Paluck was born on Nov. 9, 1933 on the Pacholko farm in the Jedburgh district, and passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 in Melville, Sask. at the age of 83 years. Jean married Joe “Tony” Paluck on June 12, 1954. Together they raised four children; Sandra, Tony, Dale and Tyla on the family acreage in Westview, Sask. Jean lived a full, satisfying and happy life as a homemaker and a dedicated, baptized witness of Jehovah. Her hospitality, sharing the good news of God’s kingdom in the door to door ministry with her neighbors and her studious nature in studying…