Melville skater finishes jr. career in Montreal event

Melville’s Nicole Nagy competed in the Skate Canada Challenge and admittedly didn’t have her best competition, but she was still encouraged by her finish. The 16-year-old Nagy took part in the competition in Montreal from Dec. 2 to 4 in the junior ladies category with a tough 54-skater field and finished in 30th spot. “I skated my short program on the first day, and it went OK,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t completely as planned, but it wasn’t terrible either.” Not completing the program as she had planned set Nagy back a few spots in the standings. “I stepped out of…